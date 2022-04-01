Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel's performance has given us a huge boost: Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals will look to continue its good form when it takes on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said that the team has great depth in batting, and is missing few players, who would join soon. Praising Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel's cruicial partnership in its last match against Mumbai Indians, the former India fast bowler said,"It was great to see the way Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel absorbed the pressure against Mumbai Indians. Their performance has given us a huge boost."

Sharing his thoughts on the Capitals' wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up figures of 3/18 against Mumbai, Agarkar said, "Kuldeep has been a fantastic bowler over the years. I am very happy for him, and every time he bowls well, he's going to get you wickets, which we hope that he can do. You can't play an IPL with just 11 players, so the more players put their hands up, the better it is for the team."

Praising the positive environment created by Head Coach Ricky Ponting, the Assistant Coach said, "Joining the team has been superb. Since Ricky Ponting, James Hopes and Pravin Amre have been here for a while, the new guys, like me, are learning from them. Over the last few years, one thing that always stood out at Delhi Capitals was the healthy and positive environment within the team, and that usually translates onto the field.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Gujarat Titans at 7:30 pm on Saturday.