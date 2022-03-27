Lalit Yadav stars for Delhi Capitals in win over Mumbai Indians

Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals scored 48 off 38 balls to steer his team to a win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash on Sunday. The Delhi all-rounder, who was picked up by DC at the IPL auction for Rs 65 lakh, had a match-winning partnership with Axar Patel and stunned Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi-born boy had made his List A debut in February 2018 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the Ranji Trophy this season, he scored his maiden first-class century, scoring 177 against Tamil Nadu.

This is his second-highest score in T20, second to his 25-ball 52 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, but has ended up in the losing side that time. With a contrasting result this time, he told Sportstar about what helped him in the significant knock at the Brabourne Stadium.

"My conversations with Ricky Ponting really helped," Lalit said after his knock. "He told me, ‘You are gifted. Back your ability. Play with confidence and do not have self-doubts.'”

Lalit Yadav has the best batting average in IPL (who have played a minimum of hundred balls), 58, scoring 116 runs in six innings.