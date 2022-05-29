Lockie Ferguson bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022 at 157.3kmph, overtakes Umran Malik

Lockie Ferguson clocked the fastest ball of IPL-15 when he bowled at 157.3 kmph in the final against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ferguson broke the speed barrier in the final ball of the fifth over. Ferguson has a reputation of bowling fast and has gone past the 150 kph-mark on a number of occasions this IPL.

GT vs RR LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2022 Final: Samson, Buttler lead Rajasthan past 50

IPL 2022 closing ceremony: Rahman, Ranveer enthrall Ahmedabad crowd before GT-RR final

Earlier in the season, Umran Malik had bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kph in the 20th over against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 Final LIVE, GT vs RR: Latest pictures, social media updates; Buttler crosses 850 runs

It was the fourth ball of the 20th over, which was hammered for four by Rovman Powell. Earlier in the match, Umran had clocked 154.8 kph. Malik finished with figures of 4-0-52-0.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had clocked 154 kmph twice against the Chennai Super Kings.