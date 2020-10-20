Longest sixes in IPL 2020, and the League's history

The Twenty20 (T20) format, and especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), has mostly favoured the batsmen. Over the years, fans have seen several monstrous hits sail over the fence, sometimes over the roof of the stadium as well.

Players like Chris Gayle, M. S. Dhoni and A. B. de Villiers are some of the usual suspects when it comes to huge maximums. Meanwhile, the likes of David Miller, Sanju Samson and Yuvraj Singh have struck some mighty blows, too.

IPL 2020: Gayle, Mayank, Shami share the twin Super Over experience

Which batsmen have hit the longest sixes ever in the IPL?

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 – the highest individual score in T20 history – broke several records. Two of his record-breaking 17 sixes were over the 110m mark that game.

Meanwhile, in the 2016 IPL final featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting’s quick-fire cameo involved a 117m hit. His SRH side went on to win the trophy that edition and Cutting was a crucial part in the line-up.

RANK PLAYER TEAM AGAINST DISTANCE (m) YEAR 1. Chris Gayle RCB PWI 119 2013 2. Ben Cutting SRH RCB 117 2016 3. Gayle RCB PWI 112 2013 4. MS Dhoni CSK MI 112 2012 5. AB de Villiers RCB SRH 111 2016 6. Dhoni CSK RCB 111 2019 7. ABD RCB CSK 111 2018 8. Gayle RCB PWI 111 2012 9. David Miller KXIP RCB 110 2016 10. Gayle RCB KXIP 110 2012

Which sixes travelled the longest in IPL 2020?

IPL 2020 has also seen several big sixes, and Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed the two longest. His 106m maximum, the longest of this edition so far, came during King XI Punjab’ four-wicket loss in Sharjah that saw 449 runs being scored.

RANK PLAYER TEAM AGAINST DISTANCE (m) 1. Nicholas Pooran KXIP RR 106 2. Pooran KXIP SRH 105 3. Jofra Archer RR CSK 105 4. Sanju Samson RR DC 102 5. MS Dhoni CSK SRH 102



Who are the Indians with the longest sixes in IPL?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni leads the list of Indians who have hit the longest sixes in IPL history. During CSK's run to the final in 2012, Dhoni's men had faced Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. The captain smoked a 112-metre maximum during his knock of 51 off 20 balls.

RANK PLAYER TEAM AGAINST DISTANCE (m) YEAR 1. MS Dhoni CSK MI 112 2012 2. Dhoni CSK RCB 111 2019 3. Ambati Rayudu MI RCB 108 2016 4. Dhoni CSK DD 108 2018 5. Yuvraj Singh SRH RCB 107 2016

Source: iplt20.com (Note: Stats before 2012 weren't available)