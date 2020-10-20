IPL 2020 News

Longest sixes in IPL 2020, and the League's history

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 – the highest individual score in T20 history – broke several records. Two of his record-breaking 17 sixes were over the 110m mark that game.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 October, 2020 15:47 IST

Chris Gayle in action for Kings XI Punjab.   -  IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 October, 2020 15:47 IST

The Twenty20 (T20) format, and especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), has mostly favoured the batsmen. Over the years, fans have seen several monstrous hits sail over the fence, sometimes over the roof of the stadium as well.

Players like Chris Gayle, M. S. Dhoni and A. B. de Villiers are some of the usual suspects when it comes to huge maximums. Meanwhile, the likes of David Miller, Sanju Samson and Yuvraj Singh have struck some mighty blows, too.

IPL 2020: Gayle, Mayank, Shami share the twin Super Over experience  

Which batsmen have hit the longest sixes ever in the IPL?

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 – the highest individual score in T20 history – broke several records. Two of his record-breaking 17 sixes were over the 110m mark that game.

Meanwhile, in the 2016 IPL final featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting’s quick-fire cameo involved a 117m hit. His SRH side went on to win the trophy that edition and Cutting was a crucial part in the line-up.

RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)YEAR
1.Chris GayleRCBPWI1192013
2.Ben CuttingSRHRCB1172016
3.GayleRCBPWI1122013
4.MS DhoniCSKMI1122012
5.AB de VilliersRCBSRH1112016
6.DhoniCSKRCB1112019
7.ABDRCBCSK1112018
8.GayleRCBPWI1112012
9.David MillerKXIPRCB1102016
10.GayleRCBKXIP1102012

 

Which sixes travelled the longest in IPL 2020?

IPL 2020 has also seen several big sixes, and Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed the two longest. His 106m maximum, the longest of this edition so far, came during King XI Punjab’ four-wicket loss in Sharjah that saw 449 runs being scored.

RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)
1.Nicholas PooranKXIPRR106
2.PooranKXIPSRH105
3.Jofra ArcherRRCSK105
4.Sanju SamsonRRDC102
5.MS DhoniCSKSRH102


Who are the Indians with the longest sixes in IPL?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni leads the list of Indians who have hit the longest sixes in IPL history. During CSK's run to the final in 2012, Dhoni's men had faced Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. The captain smoked a 112-metre maximum during his knock of 51 off 20 balls.

RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)YEAR
1.MS DhoniCSKMI1122012
2.DhoniCSKRCB1112019
3.Ambati RayuduMIRCB1082016
4.DhoniCSKDD1082018
5.Yuvraj SinghSRHRCB1072016

 

Source: iplt20.com (Note: Stats before 2012 weren't available)

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos