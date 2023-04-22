LSG vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat pips Lucknow in last-over thriller despite Rahul fifty

Defending champion Gujarat Titans pulled off a heist of epic proportions defending a modest score of 135 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 136, the Super Giants were cruising to victory at 98 for one after 13 overs, with skipper K.L. Rahul (68) leading the charge for the home team with a fine half-century.

But Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/18) bowled Titans back into contention, taking two crucial wickets of Krunal Pandya (23) and Nicholas Pooran while giving away only five runs in his last two overs.

On a tricky pitch for stroke-making, Rahul looked serene, taking his side to 53 for no loss in the PowerPlay with Kyle Mayers. He started by hitting Mohammed Shami for three consecutive boundaries in his second over, pulling him twice before guiding one past point. Later, he welcomed Rashid Khan with two more fours off his first two deliveries.

Rahul and Krunal (23) added 51 runs for the second wicket, with the skipper getting to his 50 off 38 balls, putting their team on course for victory before they imploded.

With 30 needed off five overs, the Titans bowlers, led by spinners Noor and Jayant Yadav, tightened the screws before pacers Shami and Mohit Sharma held their nerve, conceding just 15 runs in the last three overs.

Defending 12 runs in the final over, Mohit removed Rahul, who couldn’t get a boundary after crossing 50, and the big-hitting Marcus Stoinis - surprisingly not sent in earlier- off successive deliveries to help the Titans pull off a win from seemingly nowhere.

Earlier, electing to bat, Titans crawled to 135 for six, riding on skipper Hardik Pandya’s brilliant 66 and opener Wriddhiman Saha’s 47.

Saha was impressive during the PowerPlay as he found boundaries regularly, even as Hardik took time to get going.

The Super Giants bowlers - both spinners and the quicks - were impressive on a slow pitch with the ball gripping off the surface, taking pace off their deliveries to leave Titans struggling at 92 for four after 15 overs.

Hardik then went after Bishnoi, hitting the leggie for two fours and a six in the 18th over, bringing up his half-century in style to give his side the final flourish, which proved vital in the end.