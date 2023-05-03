LSG vs CSK head-to-head in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats, most runs, wickets

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns for the second time in IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. LSG VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Chennai Super Kings won: 1 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs (Chennai; 2023) LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT LUCKNOW Matches played: 5 LSG won: 2 LSG lost: 3 Last result: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs (2023) LSG highest score: 193/6 (20) vs DC LSG lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs RCB MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shivam Dube (CSK) 2 76 38.00 165.21 49 Quinton de Kock (LSG) 1 61 61.00 135.55 61 KL Rahul (LSG) 2 60 30.00 136.36 40 MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 2 5 6.50 10.40 3/28 Moeen Ali (CSK) 2 4 8.00 10.00 4/26 Tushar Deshpande (CSK) 2 3 10.62 28.33 2/45