LSG vs CSK head-to-head in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats, most runs, wickets

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 03 May, 2023 12:04 IST
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss.

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns for the second time in IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

LSG VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs (Chennai; 2023)
LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT LUCKNOW
Matches played: 5
LSG won: 2
LSG lost: 3
Last result: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs (2023)
LSG highest score: 193/6 (20) vs DC
LSG lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs RCB

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Shivam Dube (CSK)27638.00165.2149
Quinton de Kock (LSG)16161.00135.5561
KL Rahul (LSG)26030.00136.3640

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)256.5010.403/28
Moeen Ali (CSK)248.0010.004/26
Tushar Deshpande (CSK)2310.6228.332/45

