Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns for the second time in IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
LSG VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs (Chennai; 2023)
LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT LUCKNOW
Matches played: 5
LSG won: 2
LSG lost: 3
Last result: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs (2023)
LSG highest score: 193/6 (20) vs DC
LSG lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs RCB
MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|2
|76
|38.00
|165.21
|49
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|1
|61
|61.00
|135.55
|61
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|2
|60
|30.00
|136.36
|40
MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|2
|5
|6.50
|10.40
|3/28
|Moeen Ali (CSK)
|2
|4
|8.00
|10.00
|4/26
|Tushar Deshpande (CSK)
|2
|3
|10.62
|28.33
|2/45