LSG vs DC head to head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals wins, most runs, wickets, live streaming info

Lucknow Super Giants will make its home debut at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow when it hosts Delhi Capitals in the third game of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday.

So far, Lucknow has held the upper hand in this fixture. Playing its inaugral IPL season in 2022, the Super Giants won both its games against Capitals.

The last time the two met was at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022. Fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda helped Lucknow set a daunting 196-run target for Delhi before Rishabh Pant and his side fell six runs short.

In the first meeting of the season, Lucknow won by six wickets as Quinton De Kock’s power-packed 80-run innings saw it chase down a target of 150.

LSG VS DC HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN IPL

⦿ Matches Played: 2

Matches Played: 2 ⦿ Lucknow Super Giants: 2

Lucknow Super Giants: 2 ⦿ Delhi Capitals: 0

Delhi Capitals: 0 ⦿ Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by six wickets

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS DC IN IPL

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Quiton De Kock(LSG) 2 103 51.50 158.46 80 Rishabh Pant(DC) 2 83 83 125.75 44

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS DC IN IPL 202

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BI Mohsin Khan(LSG) 1 4 4.00 4.00 4/16 Shardul Thakur(DC) 2 4 17.25 9.00 3/40

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Saturday, April 1.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.