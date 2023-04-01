IPL News

LSG vs DC head to head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals wins, most runs, wickets, live streaming info

IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about the LSG vs DC fixture before the sides play on Saturday in Lucknow.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 12:28 IST
Lucknow Super Giants has won both the matches it played against Delhi Capitals in 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants has won both the matches it played against Delhi Capitals in 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants will make its home debut at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow when it hosts Delhi Capitals in the third game of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday.

So far, Lucknow has held the upper hand in this fixture. Playing its inaugral IPL season in 2022, the Super Giants won both its games against Capitals.

The last time the two met was at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022. Fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda helped Lucknow set a daunting 196-run target for Delhi before Rishabh Pant and his side fell six runs short.

In the first meeting of the season, Lucknow won by six wickets as Quinton De Kock’s power-packed 80-run innings saw it chase down a target of 150.

LSG VS DC HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN IPL

  • ⦿ Matches Played: 2
  • ⦿ Lucknow Super Giants: 2
  • ⦿ Delhi Capitals: 0
  • ⦿ Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by six wickets

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS DC IN IPL

PlayerMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate HS
Quiton De Kock(LSG)210351.50158.4680
Rishabh Pant(DC)28383125.7544

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS DC IN IPL 202

PlayerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomyBI
Mohsin Khan(LSG)144.004.004/16
Shardul Thakur(DC)2417.259.003/40

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Saturday, April 1.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.

