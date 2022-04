LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 LIVE: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing 11 Prediction, Toss, Stats info

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

LSG vs DC PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner (vc), Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda (c), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

HEAD TO HEAD RECORDS - LSG vs DC

This is the first time these sides are going up against each other.

LSG vs DC KEY STATS

- KL Rahul (162 innings) needs 150 runs within three innings to become second fastest to 6000 T20 runs; will become the fastest Indian ahead of Virat Kohli (184).

LSG vs DC TOSS RESULTS

DELHI CAPITALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (IPL 2021)

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8, LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 7/8, LOST: 1/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/8, LOST: 5/8

CSK V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

DC V MI - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON IN SUPER OVER

DC V RCB - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC LOST BY 1 RUN

DC V KKR - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

DC V SRH - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 8 WICKETS

DC V RR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 33 RUNS

KKR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 4 WICKETS

DC V CSK - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 3 WICKETS

RCB V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

DC V CSK - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 4 WICKETS

DC V KKR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (IPL 2021)

The Lucknow Super Giants is playing for the first time in IPL 2022.