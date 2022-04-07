Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: LSG eyes third straight win, Playing XI Prediction

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between LSG and DC at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

LSG vs DC LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST.

LSG vs DC PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG vs DC MATCH PREVIEW

Two days after escaping to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants eyes a third straight victory without losing sight of the steely resolve of the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Playing a second successive match at the D. Y. Patil Stadium, Super Giants are expected to hold a clear edge over the Capitals that won in Wankhede Stadium but lost at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

The K. L. Rahul-led Super Giants have ticked most boxes in the batting department with all the top-order batters, except Manish Pandey, scoring at least a half-century. Young Aayush Badoni has been a revelation with his free-flowing strokeplay.

However, among the bowlers, the team awaits Ravi Bishnoi to strike. Wicketless in two matches and finding just two wickets for 88 runs is not what the team expects from the leg-spinner, who bowls more googlies and top spinners than the conventional leg-spin.

The Capitals' top-order batters look most vulnerable, and the middle-order unreliable. The victory over Mumbai Indians was the result of some late charge from unlikely heroes Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. In the next encounter, the collective batting failure saw the Capitals fall short by 14 runs chasing Gujarat Titans’ 171.

Unless the Capitals play to their potential, the Super Giants should be expected to come out stronger.

- Rakesh Rao

LSG vs DC SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner.