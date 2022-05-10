IPL News LSG vs GT, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Predicted Playing 11, toss updates, where to watch online GT vs LSG, IPL 2022: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 May, 2022 13:49 IST Hardik Pandya’s Titans - having lost its last two games - will be desperate to get back into winning mode towards the end of the league stage. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 May, 2022 13:49 IST LSG vs GT Match 57 Probable XIs:Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi BishnoiGujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad ShamiRELATED IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated after MI vs KKR: Buttler continues to lead run tally, Faf du Plessis enters top five IPL Purple Cap updated after MI vs KKR: Chahal continues to lead wickets tally, Hasaranga second after fifer IPL 2022 Points Table Updated: KKR seventh with win over MI LSG vs GT DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONKeeper – Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman SahaBatsmen – Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, David MillerAll-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC), Jason HolderBowlers – Rashid-Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed ShamiWhere will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match?Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match?Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.