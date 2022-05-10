IPL News

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Predicted Playing 11, toss updates, where to watch online

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Last Updated: 10 May, 2022 13:49 IST

Hardik Pandya’s Titans - having lost its last two games - will be desperate to get back into winning mode towards the end of the league stage.   -  SPORTZPICS

LSG vs GT Match 57 Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami

LSG vs GT DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC), Jason Holder

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

