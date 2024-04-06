LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

In a format which is unforgiving to the bowlers, a young tearaway has become the scourge of the batters in the Indian Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old Delhi-born Mayank Yadav, who demolished Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with his thunderbolts in the last two matches, has evoked apprehension and fear in the minds of opposition batters.

There is no doubt that Mayank will once again be the cynosure of all eyes when Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Sunday.

It is hard to ignore the Mayank factor on the relaid faster surface at the Ekana stadium, which is a world apart from the low bounce, slow track where Super Giants had mixed luck last season.

Riding on Mayank’s X factor, the Super Giants will be looking to build a formidable record at home this season. With the LSG’s fast bowling coach Morne Morkel hinting at retaining the winning combination, the Super Giants after a few days rest, will look to continue the good run against Titans, whose morale took a beating after suffering a stunning defeat to Punjab Kings earlier this week.

GT was waylaid by two inspired IPL rookies Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma in its last match. The Titans will look to regroup and explore ways to neutralise, if not limit the damage from Mayank.

Titans batter David Miller said his team wasn’t too worried about facing Mayank and was prepared to attack him and his fellow bowlers. The return to form of captain Shubman Gill and explosive finish by Rahul Tewatia were some positive takeaways for Titans from the last match. But the Titans will have to put in a more determined and polished performance to beat the Super Giants at home.