PREVIEW

Lucknow Super Giants will look to build on the momentum when it takes on defending champions Gujarat Titans here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Super Giants - currently second in the standings - posted a crucial ten-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in its previous match earlier in the week. The victory also put LSG level with the Royals on eight points after four wins and is only behind last year’s finalist on net run rate.

The K.L. Rahul-led side will look to make the most of the home conditions against a misfiring Titans. LSG won its first two games here in Lucknow before going down to Punjab Kings last week and will look to get back to winning ways in front of its fans.

The team looks settled with Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and K.L. Rahul among runs, while the bowlers have shared the load effectively.

On the other hand, the Titans started the season well but have lost two of its last three matches. Even as the batting has looked solid, the team’s losses have come while defending good totals, and skipper Hardik Pandya will want his bowlers to pull up their socks. A win here could put the reigning champions back on track at the top of the table.