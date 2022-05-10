IPL News

GT becomes first team to qualify for TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans beat LSG by 62 runs on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 10 May, 2022 22:47 IST
Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 10 May, 2022 22:47 IST

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs, beating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

More to follow...

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App