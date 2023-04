LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Lucknow vs Punjab squads for today

Lucknow Super Giants faces Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG predicted XI (batting first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

LSG predicted XI (bowling first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra/Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni

Punjab Kings

PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (c) Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda All-rounders: Sam Curran (vc), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi Team Composition: LSG 6:5 PBKS Credits Left: 11.5

LSG vs PBKS squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav