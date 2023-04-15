Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match from Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG vs PBKS score LIVE IPL 2023: Dhawan ruled out with injury, Toss at 7:00PM, Dream11 Prediction
LSG vs PBKS LIVE Score: Get the IPL score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The word coming from the Punjab Kings camp is that Shikhar Dhawan will miss the contest today. Sam Curran is going to lead the side in his absence.
The West Indies batter hit the fastest 50 of IPL 2023, guiding LSG to victory.
The average total at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium in the first innings over the last 10 T20s has been 142.
The first-ever game between these teams saw LSG score 153 runs in the first innings. Quinton De Kock and Deepak Hooda scored 46 and 34, respectively.
In reply, Punjab could only manage 133 runs in its 20 overs.
Saturday’s match will be only the second between LSG and PBKS.
PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.
LSG predicted XI (batting first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LSG predicted XI (bowling first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra/Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni
Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (c)
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders: Sam Curran (vc), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Team Composition: LSG 6:5 PBKS Credits Left: 11.5
The last time the two teams faced off, Kagiso Rabada struck with four wickets for Punjab.
- Played - 1
- LSG - 1
- PBKS - 0
Punjab Kings: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants: Won against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket
A struggling Punjab Kings, two wins and two losses after four games, will look to turn the tide when it takes on a buoyant Lucknow Super Giants, second in the points table, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
A side brimming with all-rounders, Super Giants have depth in batting and bowling with the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda in the XI.
Full Preview:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
When will LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be held on Saturday, April 15.
Where will LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app