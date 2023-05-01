LSG vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Lucknow and Bangalore have only played three game against each other in IPL. Bangalore did the double in IPL 2022 while Lucknow won the reverse fixture at Bangalore on April 10 this season.

LSG vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one wicket (Bangalore; 2023)

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT LUCKNOW Matches played: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Win%: 50.00 Last result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by seven runs (2023) Longest winning streak: 2 matches (April 2023) Longest losing streak: 2 matches (April 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs RCB MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Faf du Plessis (RCB) 3 175 87.50 157.65 96 KL Rahul (LSG) 3 127 42.33 124.50 79 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 1 112 - 207.40 112*

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs RCB MATCHES IN IPL