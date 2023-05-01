IPL News

LSG vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Lucknow on Monday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 01 May, 2023 06:21 IST
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd game of the Indian Premier League.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd game of the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the  Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Lucknow and Bangalore have only played three game against each other in IPL. Bangalore did the double in IPL 2022 while Lucknow won the reverse fixture at Bangalore on April 10 this season.

ALSO READ: LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS VS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE IPL 2023 PREVIEW

LSG vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one wicket (Bangalore; 2023)
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT LUCKNOW
Matches played: 4
Won: 2
Lost: 2
Win%: 50.00
Last result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by seven runs (2023)
Longest winning streak: 2 matches (April 2023)
Longest losing streak: 2 matches (April 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs RCB MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Faf du Plessis (RCB)317587.50157.6596
KL Rahul (LSG)312742.33124.5079
Rajat Patidar (RCB)1112- 207.40112*

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs RCB MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Josh Hazelwood (RCB)278.509.714/25
Mohammed Siraj (RCB)357.8318.803/22
Harshal Patel (RCB)3510.0024.002/47

