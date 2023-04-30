IPL News

Lucknow Super Giants hopes to set home record straight in IPL 2023 clash against RCB

Super Giants have never really mastered the home conditions, losing three out of the four matches, and imploded while chasing a small target against Gujarat Titans last week.

M. R. Praveen Chandran
LUCKNOW 30 April, 2023 21:09 IST
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants in action during the IPL 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants in action during the IPL 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

The slow surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and the true wicket at the IS Bindra Stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants racked up the second highest score in IPL (Indian Premier League), are worlds apart. Super Giants have never really mastered the home conditions, losing three out of the four matches, and imploded while chasing a small target against Gujarat Titans last week.

Super Giants will get another opportunity to set the home record right when it takes on a stuttering Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The playing surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium will again be in focus and the key differentiator in the contest could be how well the batters from either teams adapt to the pitch to put up more than a par total.

Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stonis, Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran played blazing knocks against Punjab Kings as Lucknow piled up 257 for five against Punjab Kings. But the low bounce track at Ekana stadium will not encourage such fearless batting and Super Giants’ batters will have to temper their aggression and play wisely against RCB bowlers.

The top-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t hit the full stride this season. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis have been consistent but the lack of powerful hitters in the lower order has hurt RCB and the side has contrived to lose matches it should have won.

RCB will be playing the first of its five consecutive away matches at the Ekana stadium and will find the conditions a bit more challenging. However, the longer boundaries at the Ekana stadium will offer some comfort for the RCB bowlers and the onus will be on the batters to come good.

