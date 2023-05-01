IPL News

LSG vs RCB Toss Update LIVE, IPL 2023: Will the coin flip favour Bangalore or Lucknow?

LSG vs RCB, Toss Prediction: RCB has never won a toss against LSG, with KL Rahul winning the coin flip in all three occasions against his former side.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 01 May, 2023 17:31 IST
Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul at the toss before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium . | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI

Lucknow Super Giants will get another opportunity to set the home record right when it takes on a stuttering Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

LSG VS RCB TOSS RESULTS

RCB vs LSG (2023) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium - LSG won the toss, chose to ball. Result - LSG won by 1 wicket.

RCB vs LSG (2022) at Eden Gardens - LSG won the toss, chose to ball. Result - RCB won by 14 runs

RCB vs LSG (2022) at Navi Mumbai - LSG won the toss, chose to ball. Result - RCB won by 18 runs.

LSG vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one wicket (Bangalore; 2023)

