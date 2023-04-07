LSG vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The two teams have met just once before in the IPL, in 2022. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad by 12 runs on that occassion at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Both Lucknow and Hyderabad are coming off defeats and will want to get their campaigns back on track. While Super Giants were pipped by Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs, Sunrisers suffered a heavy 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.
MOST RUNS IN LSG VS SRH IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|1
|68
|68.00
|136.00
|68
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|1
|51
|51.00
|154.55
|51
|Rahul Tripathi (SRH)
|1
|44
|44.00
|146.67
|44
MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS SRH IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|1
|4
|6.00
|6.00
|4/24
|Jason Holder (LSG)
|1
|3
|8.50
|11.33
|3/34
|T. Natarajan (SRH)
|1
|2
|6.50
|13.00
|2/26