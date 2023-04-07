IPL News

LSG vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats, most runs, wickets

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The two teams have met just once before in the IPL, in 2022. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad by 12 runs on that occassion at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

LSG VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 1
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 12 runs (Mumbai; 2022)

Both Lucknow and Hyderabad are coming off defeats and will want to get their campaigns back on track. While Super Giants were pipped by Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs, Sunrisers suffered a heavy 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS SRH IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
KL Rahul (LSG)16868.00136.0068
Deepak Hooda (LSG)15151.00 154.5551
Rahul Tripathi (SRH)14444.00146.6744

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS SRH IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Avesh Khan (LSG)146.006.004/24
Jason Holder (LSG)138.5011.333/34
T. Natarajan (SRH)126.5013.002/26

