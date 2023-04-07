Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday.
Matches played: 1
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 12 runs (Mumbai; 2022)
The returning South Africans will present selection headaches to both camps but Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keener to welcome them when it takes on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium here on Friday.
The South African trio of captain Aiden Markram, Henrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen will give the necessary ammunition for the Sunrisers to seriously mount a challenge against the Giants.
After floundering against spin in the last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Giants will look to cash on to the home advantage. Kyle Mayers has been a revelation as an opener, but captain K.L. Rahul hasn’t fired, and his side needs to improve the middle overs batting to put up more than a par score against the Sunrisers. The availability of Quinton de Kock will force a tweak in the batting order. Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi were exceptional, but other bowlers will have to put in a more disciplined effort.
The Sunrisers looked out of sorts against Rajasthan Royals, but the team has put the bad loss behind it and is primed to face Giants in its backyard. Skipper Markram said the key was to replicate the good things his team did in the first match and play positively against the Giants.
The Sunrisers’ bowling for a major part of Royal’s innings was mediocre, but T. Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi’s teasing spells at the death will give hope to the visitors.
Markaram would also like to see a more evocative response from his batters after a timid approach against the Royals. Harry Brooks struggled against the Royals, but his team would want him to hit top gear early against the Giants.
SRH predicted XI (batting first): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad/Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
Impact Player Options: Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad.
LSG predicted XI (batting first): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.
LSG predicted XI (bowling first): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishmoi, Avesh Khan.
Impact Player Options: Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams.
The return of South Africans from national duty will significantly lift Hyderabad and Lucknow’s spirits. While skipper Aiden Markram, Marco Janse and Heinrich Klaasen will boost Sunrisers, Super Giants will be buoyed by the return of Quinton de Kock, who was their second-highest run-getter last year.
Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.
