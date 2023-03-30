Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 team preview: strengths, weaknesses, best overseas, Indian and uncapped players

Best finish: Fourth (2022)

Last season: Fourth

Lucknow Super Giants’ journey in the IPL was off to a convincing start as it finished third on the points table and headed into the playoffs as a well-rounded side. However, an off day against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator cost LSG as Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik made most of some poor fielding to post a match-winning 207. Lucknow banked on the pantheon of all-rounders it had at its disposable in its debut season and has retained that strength ahead of the 2023 season, despite releasing Jason Holder.

Strengths: The presence of all-rounders Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya lends depth to LSG. Add to that the prolific opening duo of Quinton de Kock and K. L. Rahul, who amassed 1124 runs between them in IPL 2022, and Nicholas Pooran, who was bought for a whopping Rs. 16 crore, and Lucknow makes for one of the most formidable batting line-ups in the tournament.

Weaknesses: Injury concerns and a lack of match practice for some of its key players could prove fatal for Lucknow and throw its well-laid plans into jeopardy. Krunal has fallen off the national team’s radar and last played a competitive match in November and Stoinis hasn’t hit top gear since his return from injury. On the bowling front, Mohsin Khan is recovering from a shoulder surgery and the injury-prone Mark Wood will always keep the management on its toes.

K. L. Rahul (captain): Rahul has been a compulsive accumulator in the IPL, scoring in excess of 600 runs in four out of the last five seasons. He was the second-highest run-scorer in 2022 even as the din around his strike-rate clouded the 616 runs he amassed, while striking at 135.38. With his place in the national team constantly under scrutiny, Rahul will be keen to prove his detractors wrong and score a personal victory with a title win as skipper.

Best overseas player - Quinton de Kock: Much like his opening partner and captain, de Kock has been consistently accumulating runs in the IPL. The wicket-keeper batter has scored in surplus of 500 runs three times in the last four seasons. The 2022 edition saw de Kock lift his strike-rate to a commendable 148.97 for his 508 runs, which will be vital in compensating for Rahul’s slightly more sedate starts in the PowerPlay.

Best Indian player - Deepak Hooda: Having made his IPL debut in 2015, Hooda came of age only in 2022, when he was the linchpin of Lucknow in the middle-order, scoring 451 runs at 136.66 and never getting dismissed in single digits. Other than being a floater who can anchor an innings as well as send it into overdrive, Hooda can chip in with some handy off-spin and contain the run-flow in the middle-overs.

Best uncapped player - Mohsin Khan: Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan was a revelation in IPL 2022, picking up 14 wickets at an astounding economy rate of 5.96 in his debut season. The 24-year-old, armed with a variety of weapons, impressed with his skills across phases of play. The bulk of his wickets (six) came in the PowerPlay at just 5.25 runs an over while he went for 8.62 at the death and 4.88 in the middle overs. If Mohsin can remain fit throughout the season, an India cap is not far away.