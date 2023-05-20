IPL News

Lucknow Super Giants qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs after one-run win vs KKR, to play Qualifier 2 vs MI/RCB/RR

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by one run on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 23:27 IST
LSG qualified for the IPL Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons.

LSG qualified for the IPL Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured an IPL 2023 Playoffs spot after it beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by one run at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

LSG is the third team behind Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to qualify for the Playoffs. Qualifying for the Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons, LSG will take on the fourth-placed team in the Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are in contention to take the last spot with two league stage matches remaining on Sunday.

GT and CSK will play in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while the Eliminator will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

The Qualifier 2 clash (May 26) and the Final (May 28) will be held in Ahmedabad.

