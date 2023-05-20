Lucknow Super Giants qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs after one-run win vs KKR, to play Qualifier 2 vs MI/RCB/RR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured an IPL 2023 Playoffs spot after it beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by one run at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

LSG is the third team behind Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to qualify for the Playoffs. Qualifying for the Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons, LSG will take on the fourth-placed team in the Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are in contention to take the last spot with two league stage matches remaining on Sunday.

GT and CSK will play in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while the Eliminator will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

The Qualifier 2 clash (May 26) and the Final (May 28) will be held in Ahmedabad.