IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to wear Mohun Bagan’s colours in match against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will wear the colours of legacy football club Mohun Bagan in its final Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Both LSG and the Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan, which will be officially renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1, are owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

LSG’s official Twitter handle confirmed that the cricket side will adorn the famous Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan. “Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy,” said the post.

“It is (Mohun Bagan) not an institution, it’s actually an emotion. It’s legacy represents the city of Kolkata,” LSG team owner Shashwat Goenka said.

“It is with this in mind, that we have decided that LSG will don the iconic colours of maroon and green in Saturday’s match against KKR at Eden Gardens.

“It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city.” With this LSG hopes to find itself at home come Saturday, in a must-win battle for both teams’ playoff prospects.

“Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that’s what we would ask for,” Goenka added.

Krunal, who has been appointed skipper midway into the season in the absence of an injured KL Rahul, said he’s looking forward to seeing Mohun Bagan in action someday.

“Yes, I’m aware this year we won the (ISL) trophy as well. I’m aware of the team as well. In fact, I’m looking forward to seeing one of the games as well,” said LSG stand-in captain. He further hoped that they would have greater support than the home team.

“100 per cent (we would have more support). Obviously, wherever we go if we get more support it will boost your confidence. I request all the Mohun Bagan fans to come on Saturday and support us. Hope we do well against KKR,” Krunal added.

LSG is currently third on the table with 15 points as it aims to make it back-to-back qualification in the playoffs. A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in its match against Royal Challengers Bangalore will assure the Lucknow franchise of a place in the last four.

(with inputs from PTI)