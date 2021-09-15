IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' M. Siddharth ruled out, Kulwant Khejroliya brought in as replacement

Left-arm spinner M. Siddharth has been ruled out of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League because of injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals announced via a communique on Wednesday.

Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the reason.

Siddharth's withdrawal is the second withdrawal within the Delhi Capitals squad this week after Chris Woakes pulled out citing personal reasons. Woakes was replaced by Australia fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis.

The 29-year-old Khejroliya, who plays for Delhi in the domestic season, is already a part of Capitals' bio-bubble in the UAE. He has played 14 first-class matches, 27 List A matches and 15 T20 matches in his career so far. He has taken 17 wickets in T20s, including a best of 4 for 26.

The Capitals sit at the top of the points table after the first leg of the IPL, with six wins from eight matches.