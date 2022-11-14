Matthew Wade set to be retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL auction on December 23

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade is set to be retained by defending champion Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Wade, the hero of Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal, was signed by the Titans for Rs 2.40 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year. It marked Wade’s return to IPL for the first time since 2011 when he played only three matches for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Wade played 10 matches last season, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 113.77.

Meanwhile, Wade’s Australian teammate and KKR batter Aaron Finch is unsure of taking part in this IPL. Earlier, on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz from defending champion Gujarat Titans. Last Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore traded Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Sam Billings has pulled out of IPL 2023, where he was expected to be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, saying that his focus is on the longer format with his county side Kent.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players they release, teams will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction, taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.