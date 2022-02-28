Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

India international Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Mayank has been with the Punjab Kings since 2018 and also briefly captained the team last season.

“II take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season," Mayank said in a statement released by the Punjab Kings.

Mayank and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh were retained by the franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. Arshdeep cost Punjab Rs 4 crore of its purse because he is an uncapped player.

Punjab, which changed its name - earlier known as Kings XI - ahead of the 2021 IPL has reached the final only once.

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the final set to be played on May 29. The league phase will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four venues - the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, in the outskirts of Pune. The league stage will have 70 matches.