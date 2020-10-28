IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Match 48 Live: Mumbai vs Bangalore Predicted Playing 11, Head-to-Head Record, Playoffs race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

Hello and welcome to Match 48 of IPL 2020 in UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last two Mumbai Indians games in the Indian Premier League after sustaining an injury, has been omitted from the squads for India’s tour of Australia. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release. Ishant returned home from the IPL after getting injured. Ishant plays for the Delhi Capitals.

India tour of Australia: Schedule confirmed, Adelaide to host day-night Test

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed dates and venues for India tour. The Virat Kohli-led India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. The Boxing Day Test has been scheduled for the MCG in a further boost for the city of Melbourne, which on Monday recorded its first day with zero new cases of COVID19 since July.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under

Rohit Sharma resumed training with the Mumbai Indians on Monday evening after a week-long break.

The franchise tweeted a video of Rohit batting in the nets. However, it is still unclear whether the flamboyant right-hander will feature in tonight's match against RCB.

India's tour of Australia complete schedule: One-Day Internationals First ODI: November 27 SCG Second ODI: November 29 SCG Third ODI: December 2 Manuka Oval, Canberra Twenty20 Internationals First T20I: December 4 Manuka Oval, Canberra Second T20I: December 6 SCG Third T20I: December 8 SCG Test Matches First Test: December 17-21 Adelaide Oval (Day-Night) Second Test: December 26-30 MCG Third Test: January 7-11 SCG Fourth Test: January 15-19 The Gabba

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

- If Mumbai Indians beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, it will move to 16 points and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to its brilliant Net Run Rate of 1.252. Even if Mumbai loses to Bangalore, it needs to win just one of its remaining two games to qualify. It takes on Delhi Capitals (Oct 31) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Nov 3). On the other hand, RCB can move to 16 if it beats MI and all but guarantee itself a place in the playoffs. It takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (Oct 31) and Delhi Capitals (Nov 2).

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race when Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai in their last encounter.

IPL Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 14 +1.252 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 +0.092 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 12 -0.479 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Teams looking for top-two finish collide

Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 16 | KXIP 10)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 16 times.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (201/3 in 20 overs) beat MI (201/5) in the Super Over.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Dubai on September 28, Monday and the match had to be decided by a Super Over. Fifties from Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers took RCB to 201/3 in the first innings while Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard's 119-run partnership forced MI back into the game. Pollard's final-ball boundary helped MI tie the game and force the Super Over. Eventually, RCB got home by chasing down the target of eight runs from the final ball of the over.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- MI has won three of its last five game but heads into the next encounter on the back of a loss (3:2)

RCB - RCB holds a similar run of form to MI with three wins in last five games with a defeat in its last match (3:2)

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Md. Siraj

11. Navdeep Saini

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.

LISTEN IN | In E06 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss Chennai Super Kings' abysmal run this season, if there is a purpose to keep giving teams the transfer option mid season and their favourites ahead of the playoffs.

Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), 23 wickets

Check out: IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves third

Check out: IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixth

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - MI vs RCB LIVE?

The Indian Premier League match MI and RCB will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.