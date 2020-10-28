IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Match 48 Live: Mumbai vs Bangalore Predicted Playing 11, Head-to-Head Record, Playoffs race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Match 48 Live: Get the IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 October, 2020 11:00 IST Will Rohit Sharma be back for M's all-important clash against RCB? - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 October, 2020 11:00 IST Hello and welcome to Match 48 of IPL 2020 in UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last two Mumbai Indians games in the Indian Premier League after sustaining an injury, has been omitted from the squads for India’s tour of Australia. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release. Ishant returned home from the IPL after getting injured. Ishant plays for the Delhi Capitals. India tour of Australia: Schedule confirmed, Adelaide to host day-night Test Bring it on #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/11Xr1xGTPm— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2020 Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed dates and venues for India tour. The Virat Kohli-led India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. The Boxing Day Test has been scheduled for the MCG in a further boost for the city of Melbourne, which on Monday recorded its first day with zero new cases of COVID19 since July. India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under Rohit Sharma resumed training with the Mumbai Indians on Monday evening after a week-long break. 45 seconds of RO 45 in full flow!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/65ajVQcEKc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 26, 2020 The franchise tweeted a video of Rohit batting in the nets. However, it is still unclear whether the flamboyant right-hander will feature in tonight's match against RCB.India's tour of Australia complete schedule:One-Day InternationalsFirst ODI: November 27 SCGSecond ODI: November 29 SCGThird ODI: December 2 Manuka Oval, CanberraTwenty20 Internationals First T20I: December 4 Manuka Oval, CanberraSecond T20I: December 6 SCGThird T20I: December 8 SCGTest MatchesFirst Test: December 17-21 Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)Second Test: December 26-30 MCGThird Test: January 7-11 SCGFourth Test: January 15-19 The Gabba PLAYOFF SCENARIO- If Mumbai Indians beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, it will move to 16 points and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to its brilliant Net Run Rate of 1.252. Even if Mumbai loses to Bangalore, it needs to win just one of its remaining two games to qualify. It takes on Delhi Capitals (Oct 31) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Nov 3). On the other hand, RCB can move to 16 if it beats MI and all but guarantee itself a place in the playoffs. It takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (Oct 31) and Delhi Capitals (Nov 2). Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race when Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai in their last encounter.IPL Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians117414+1.252Royal Challengers Bangalore117414+0.092Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab126612-0.049Kolkata Knight Riders126612-0.479Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505Chennai Super Kings12488-0.602 IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Teams looking for top-two finish collide Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 16 | KXIP 10)The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 16 times.Last IPL meeting:RCB (201/3 in 20 overs) beat MI (201/5) in the Super Over.Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Dubai on September 28, Monday and the match had to be decided by a Super Over. Fifties from Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers took RCB to 201/3 in the first innings while Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard's 119-run partnership forced MI back into the game. Pollard's final-ball boundary helped MI tie the game and force the Super Over. Eventually, RCB got home by chasing down the target of eight runs from the final ball of the over.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)MI- MI has won three of its last five game but heads into the next encounter on the back of a loss (3:2)RCB - RCB holds a similar run of form to MI with three wins in last five games with a defeat in its last match (3:2)PREDICTED PLAYING XIRoyal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Md. Siraj11. Navdeep SainiMumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahSquadsMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.LISTEN IN | In E06 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss Chennai Super Kings' abysmal run this season, if there is a purpose to keep giving teams the transfer option mid season and their favourites ahead of the playoffs. Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders:Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), 595 runsPurple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), 23 wicketsCheck out: IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves thirdCheck out: IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixth