IPL 2023: Stokes, Moeen ruled out of MI vs CSK; Archer misses too

The England duo was ruled out of the MI vs CSK match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 19:07 IST
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were ruled out of MI vs CSK Match 12 of IPL 2023.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were ruled out of MI vs CSK Match 12 of IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings will be without Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali for its match against Mumbai Indians, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed at the toss.

The duo was ruled out due to injuries and has been replaced by Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius. The four-time champion also brought in Sisanda Magala in its playing 11.

Indians too will be without Jofra Archer of the contest, said skipper Rohit Sharma. However, it was more of a precautionary change than a forced one. South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs replaced Archer in the playing 11.

Chennai won the toss and elected to bowl.

Chennai started its IPL 2023 with a loss to Gujarat Titans before pulling a narrow win against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai was beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in its opening match.

