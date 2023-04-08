MI vs CSK head-to-head record in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings stats, most wins, wickets

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians got off to a losing start in the tournament with Royal Challengers Bangalore handing it an eight-wicket defeat. Chennai too lost its opening match to Gujarat Titans but bounced back with a victory against Lucknow Super Giants.
Here is the statistical history between the two teams ahead of their match.
MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record
Played: 36
Mumbai Indians: 21
Chennai Super Kings: 15
Last Result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (May 2022)
MI vs CSK Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL
MI highest score vs CSK: 219/6 (20); Mumbai Indians wony by four wickets - Kotla 2021
MI lowest score vs CSK: 136/8 (20); Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs - Dubai 2022
CSK highest score vs MI: 218/4 (20); Mumbai Indians won by four wickets - Kotla 2021
CSK lowest score vs MI: 79 (15.2); Mumbai Indians won by 60 runs - Mumbai 2013
MI highest individual score vs CSK: Sanath Jayasuriya 114* (48) - Mumbai 2008
MI best bowling figures vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh 5/18 (4) - Wankhede 2011
CSK highest individual score vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad 88*(58) - Dubai 2021
CSK best bowling figures vs MI: Mohit Sharma 4/14 (4) - Dubai 2014
MOST RUNS IN MI vs CSK MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|32
|736
|28.30
|140.19
|83*
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|26
|711
|29.62
|128.33
|87
|M.S. Dhoni (CSK)
|31
|710
|37.36
|136.01
|63*
MOST WICKETS IN MI vs CSK MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|23
|37
|7.27
|17.59
|5/32
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|21
|32
|7.97
|18.03
|4/42
|Harbhajan Singh (MI, CSK)
|28
|26
|6.57
|25.5
|5/18