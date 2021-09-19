IPL News IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Score: Boult, Milne rock Chennai Super Kings in Powerplay IPL 2021 LIVE, CSK vs MI Live Scorecard: Get the live cricket score updates of today's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 September, 2021 19:51 IST Adam Milne and Trent Boult got early breakthroughs for Mumbai Indians. - BCCI SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 September, 2021 19:51 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 encounter between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians from Dubai.