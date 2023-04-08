IPL News

MI vs CSK: Full list of match results between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 16:29 IST
MI and CSK have met 34 times in the IPL with the former winning on 20 occasions. (FILE PHOTO)

MI and CSK have met 34 times in the IPL with the former winning on 20 occasions. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Here is the full list of results between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings before their match on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians got off to a losing start in the tournament with Royal Challengers Bangalore handing it an eight-wicket defeat. Chennai too lost its opening match to Gujarat Titans but bounced back with a victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians has played 232 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of this, it has won 129 games and lost 99. Four of its matches have been tied. This brings MI to a Win-Loss Ratio of 1.303.

Chennai Super Kings has played 211 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of this, it has been victorious 122 times and lost 87 times. Dhoni & Co has seen just one tie in its history and one game was washed out. CSK’s Win-Loss Ratio stands at 1.402.

The MI-CSK rivalry has produced some of the best matches in IPL history over the course of 15 editions. Ahead of their 35th meeting during IPL 2023, here is a look at every result between the sides since 2008.

