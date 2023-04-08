Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday.

The Indians and the Super Kings are among the most successful franchises in IPL, and their tie has been fiercely competetive with many last-ball finishes.

Both fan-bases have been invloved in a never-ending battle to one-up the other and establish who the most successful franchise is.

Sportstar takes a look at the statitstical history of the two teams.

Which team has the better Win-Loss Ratio in the IPL?

Mumbai Indians has played 232 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of this, it has won 129 games and lost 99. Four of its matches have been tied. This brings MI to a Win-Loss Ratio of 1.303.

Chennai Super Kings has played 211 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of this, it has been victorious 122 times and lost 87 times. Dhoni & Co has seen just one tie in its history and one game was washed out. CSK’s Win-Loss Ratio stands at 1.402.

Which team has played more IPL finals?

Chennai Super Kings has made it to the tital clash of the IPL nine times, winning four and losing five times.

Mumbai Indians has competed in the IPL final six times but has a much better coversion rate. It has won five finals and lost just once.

Which team has scored more 200-plus totals in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings has crossed the 200-run mark 24 times, the most by any team in the Indian Premier League. It has won 18 out of the 24 times.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has hit 200-plus scores on 16 occasions. Out of these, it won 13 times and lost 3 times, with one loss coming after a Super Over.

Which team has the highest score in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings’ highest score in the IPL is 246/5 which it scored against Rajasthan Royals during the 2010 season. The Super Kings won that match by 23 runs.

Mumbai Indians best innings total came in 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indians ended the first innings at 235/9 and won the match by 42 runs.

Highest Scores MI highest score (1st innings): 235/9 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abu Dhabi 2021 MI highest score (2nd innings): 219/6 (20) vs Chennai Super Kings - Delhi 2021 CSK highest score (1st innings): 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals - Chennai 2010 CSK highest score (2nd innings): 208/5 (20) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chennai 2012

Which team has a better head-to-head record?

Mumbai Indians has the bragging rights over Chennai Super Kings in this regard. Mumbai Indians has won 20 out of the 34 matches between the two teams. Chennai win tally stands at 14.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Played: 36 Mumbai Indians: 21 Chennai Super Kings: 15 Last Result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (May 2022)

Which team has won more IPL titles?

Mumbai Indians pips Chennai Super Kings five titles to four. The Indians have won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Chennai won its first title in 2010. Its next three came in 2011, 2018 and 2021.