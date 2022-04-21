MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2022 Updates: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians battle for survival

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between MI and CSK at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

MI vs CSK LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage of the game begins at 7:30PM IST.

MI vs CSK PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

MI vs CSK DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dewald Brevis (vc), Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: MI 5:6 CSK | Credits left: 1.5

MI vs CSK MATCH PREVIEW

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - the two heavyweights of IPL with nine titles between them - find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table as they face off at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

While Mumbai succumbed to its sixth consecutive defeat against Lucknow Super Giants and registered its longest losing streak, Chennai smelt victory but lost the scent against Gujarat Titans.

A misfiring top order and profligacy with the ball in the death overs have plagued both sides. Ishan Kishan has managed 56 runs in his last four innings while MI skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to convert brisk starts into big scores, scoring 114 runs in six innings.

READ | CSK vs MI: Five memorable IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad was back among runs against Gujarat after scoring 35 runs in the first five matches but will need to provide consistent support to the in-form Robin Uthappa. The number three slot has been a worry for CSK, with Moeen Ali scoring 87 runs in five innings.

Chris Jordan's 25-run 18th over sank CSK against Titans, while MI's Tymal Mills leaked 21 runs in the 19th which proved to be decisive against LSG. Mumbai's economy rate of 13.30 in the death overs is the worst this season while CSK has gone at 11.89 during this period.

Shivam Dube, whose 46-ball unbeaten 95 against Royal Challengers Bangalore gave CSK its solitary win, will be the key player to watch out for. Mumbai will bank on Suryakumar Yadav, its leading run-scorer in IPL 2022.

- Dhruva Prasad

MI vs CSK FULL SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

WHERE TO WATCH MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner.