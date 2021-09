CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Full squads, where to watch, key stats

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Dubai to kickstart the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday.

Here are all key stats and streaming information.

CSK vs MI Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 33

Won: MI - 20, CSK - 13

HS (MI) vs CSK: 219

LS (MI) vs CSK: 144

HS (CSK) vs MI: 218

LS (CSK) vs MI: 79

Where to watch?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.