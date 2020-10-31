IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs DC Match 51 Live: Rohit's Mumbai vs Shreyas's Delhi Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Updates: Get the IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 31 October, 2020 11:36 IST There is a cloud hanging over MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness. Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 31 October, 2020 11:36 IST Hello and welcome to Match 51 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Saturday.The question on everyone's mind: will Rohit Sharma play tonight? Is Rohit Sharma fit? If he is, is he available for selection? Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the knockouts after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. That said, Mumbai would prefer having their talismanic skipper back in action as soon as possible. A top-two finish will still be on Mumbai's mind. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost three in a row and would want to snap their losing streak and book a playoff berth with a win. However, if they lose, then their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a must-win.IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians128416+1.186Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532 IPL 2020, MI vs DC Toss Today Match Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma's Mumbai or Shreyas's Delhi? Head-to-head: (25 matches - DC 12 | MI 13)The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 13 times.Last IPL meeting:MI (165/5 in 19.4 overs) beat DC (162/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 11, Sunday. The Mumbai-based outfit defeated the Delhi-based outfit by 5 wickets. Batting first, Delhi could only manage to score 162, courtesy Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 69. In response, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai get over the line by five wickets and with two balls to spare.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)DC- Delhi has experienced a sudden slump in form and heads into this contest on a three-match losing streak. (2:3)MI- Mumbai has won three of its last five matches. (3:2)Cricket Australia has confirmed dates and venues for India tour. Virat Kohli's India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-match Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. India will also play two warm-up matches against an Australia A squad - a three-day red-ball game at Drummoyne Oval between December 6-8, followed by a three-day, day-night match at the SCG from December 11-13. The 32-man strong Indian squad will leave for Australia from Dubai after the IPL final on November 10. They are expected to be under quarantine till November 26.You can find the Indian cricket team list for the Australia series here - India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under Current position in the table:DC (3rd): Delhi currently holds the third position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 12 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost give.MI (1st): After eight wins and four losses from 12 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 16 points.Top performers so far-Delhi Capitals:Top-scorersTop wicket-takersShikhar Dhawan (471)Kagiso Rabada (23)Shreyas Iyer (389)Anrich Nortje (15)Rishabh Pant (253)R. Ashwin (9) India set to play two warm-up games in Australia Top performers so far-Mumbai Indians:Top-scorersTop wicket-takersQuinton de Kock (392)Jasprit Bumrah (20)Suryakumar Yadav (362)Trent Boult (17)Ishan Kishan (323)Rahul Chahar (14) It has been a memorable outing for Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite some challenges, the defending champion has already sealed its place in the playoffs. But MI keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has his sights set on a top-two finish - READPREDICTED XI FOR MI AND DCMumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Ishan Kishan2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Saurabh Tiwary5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahDelhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Tushar DeshpandePURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS KL Rahul: 641 runsKagiso Rabada: 23 wicketsCheck out: IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves thirdCheck out: IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixth Squads:Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel SamsMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James PattinsonMatch: DC vs MI, 51st Match, IPL 2020 Date: October 31, 2020 Time: 03:30 PMWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - MUMBAI INDIANS VS DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. 