IPL 2020, MI vs DC Match 51 Live: Rohit's Mumbai vs Shreyas's Delhi Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to Match 51 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Saturday.

The question on everyone's mind: will Rohit Sharma play tonight? Is Rohit Sharma fit? If he is, is he available for selection? Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the knockouts after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. That said, Mumbai would prefer having their talismanic skipper back in action as soon as possible. A top-two finish will still be on Mumbai's mind. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost three in a row and would want to snap their losing streak and book a playoff berth with a win. However, if they lose, then their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a must-win.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.532

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Toss Today Match Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma's Mumbai or Shreyas's Delhi?

Head-to-head: (25 matches - DC 12 | MI 13)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 13 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (165/5 in 19.4 overs) beat DC (162/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 11, Sunday. The Mumbai-based outfit defeated the Delhi-based outfit by 5 wickets. Batting first, Delhi could only manage to score 162, courtesy Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 69. In response, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai get over the line by five wickets and with two balls to spare.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC- Delhi has experienced a sudden slump in form and heads into this contest on a three-match losing streak. (2:3)

MI- Mumbai has won three of its last five matches. (3:2)

Cricket Australia has confirmed dates and venues for India tour. Virat Kohli's India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-match Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. India will also play two warm-up matches against an Australia A squad - a three-day red-ball game at Drummoyne Oval between December 6-8, followed by a three-day, day-night match at the SCG from December 11-13. The 32-man strong Indian squad will leave for Australia from Dubai after the IPL final on November 10. They are expected to be under quarantine till November 26.

You can find the Indian cricket team list for the Australia series here - India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under

Current position in the table:

DC (3rd): Delhi currently holds the third position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 12 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost give.

MI (1st): After eight wins and four losses from 12 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 16 points.

Top performers so far-Delhi Capitals:

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (471) Kagiso Rabada (23) Shreyas Iyer (389) Anrich Nortje (15) Rishabh Pant (253) R. Ashwin (9)

Top performers so far-Mumbai Indians:

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (392) Jasprit Bumrah (20) Suryakumar Yadav (362) Trent Boult (17) Ishan Kishan (323) Rahul Chahar (14)

It has been a memorable outing for Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite some challenges, the defending champion has already sealed its place in the playoffs. But MI keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has his sights set on a top-two finish - READ

PREDICTED XI FOR MI AND DC

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Ishan Kishan

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Saurabh Tiwary

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Tushar Deshpande

PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS

KL Rahul: 641 runs

Kagiso Rabada: 23 wickets

