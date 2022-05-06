MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022 updates: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians runs into Hardik Pandya's mighty Gujarat Titans; toss at 7:00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

In this game of glorious uncertainties, one of the few certainties of the season has been the underwhelming show by Mumbai Indians.

The win against Rajasthan Royals at Navi Mumbai ended what had seemed a never-ending run of losses but may have come too late. It would have helped Rohit Sharma’s men regain some of their self-belief. They will need plenty of that when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday in the clash between the IPL’s table-topper and the basement-dweller.

Titans, a side that has thus far lived up to its name, is closer to the playoffs than anybody else, having lost just two of its 10 games.

Ironically, it is a former MI star that played the key role in its superb campaign. Hardik Pandya, who had been with the five-time champion since 2015 before being released ahead of the mega auction, has led from the front.

He is the team’s leading run-scorer with 309 runs. Shubman Gill and David Miller, too, are in good nick. If the top-order doesn’t click, there is Rahul Tewatia to whack those sixes.

GT has also been served well by its strong bowling attack featuring Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

As for MI, it will be hoping that Rohit is among runs again. His return to form would ease the pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The team also needs the bowlers to continue from where they left off at Navi Mumbai.

MI VS GT FULL SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh*, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal (wk), Fabian Allen. *Kumar Kartikeya Singh replaced Arshad Khan. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz* (wk). *Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Jason Roy.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH MUMBAI INDIANS VS GUJARAT TITANS IPL 2022 LIVE?