MI vs GT Dream 11 predictions, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Mumbai vs Gujarat squads for today

Mumbai Indians takes on table topper Gujarat Titans in match 58 of the Indian Premier League on Friday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

MI Predicted XI (Batting first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan Akash Madhwal

MI Predicted XI (Bowling first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan

Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Trsitan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans impact sub options: Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore, B. Sai Sudharsan.

Fantasy picks Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Nehal Wadhera All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan Team Composition: MI 6:5 GTCredits Left: 7.5