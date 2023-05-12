IPL News

MI vs GT LIVE toss update, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya?

MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Both Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai have won six tosses in 11 matches this season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 May, 2023 16:41 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Both Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai have won six tosses in 11 matches. However, Gujarat has lost the toss in its last three matches, but has still managed to win two of those games.

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)

GT IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)

