MI vs GT LIVE toss update, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Both Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai have won six tosses in 11 matches. However, Gujarat has lost the toss in its last three matches, but has still managed to win two of those games.

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)

vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai) ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali) ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)

GT IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS