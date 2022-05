MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 prediction, Predicted Playing XI, toss updates, where to watch online

KKR vs MI PREDICTED PLAYING 11

MI Predicted 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

KKR Predicted 11: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi

MI vs KKR DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Tilak Verma

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams

Team Composition: MI 6: 5 KKR, Credits left: 0.0

HEAD TO HEAD RECORDS - MI vs KKR

Matches Played - 30 matches; Mumbai won - 22; Kolkata won - 8

Highest Score (MI): 210/6

Lowest Score (MI): 108/10

Highest Score (KKR): 232/2

Lowest Score (KKR): 67

Last Meeting: MI 161/4 (20) - 162/5 (16) KKR

IPL 2022: MI test for floundering Knight Riders

KKR vs MI TOSS RESULTS

MUMBAI INDIANS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/8 MATCHES LOST: 2/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/6 MATCHES LOST: 5/6

MI V RCB - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 2 WICKETS

KKR V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 10 RUNS

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 13 RUNS

DC V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 9 WICKETS

MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V CSK - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI LOST BY 20 RUNS

MI V KKR - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI LOST 54 RUNS

MI V PBKS - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V DC - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 4 WICKETS

RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 42 RUNS

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw admitted to the hospital

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 17

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 4/8 MATCHES LOST: 4/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/9 MATCHES LOST: 4/9

SRH V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 10 RUNS

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 10 RUNS

RCB V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 38 RUNS

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 18 RUNS

RR V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

DC V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

KKR V RCB - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 9 WICKETS

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 2 WICKETS

KKR V DC - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 3 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 5 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 86 RUNS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 4 WICKETS

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 27 RUNS