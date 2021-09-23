IPL News MI vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: Rohit, Pandya in focus for Mumbai vs Kolkata; Playing XIs, Toss updates soon IPL 2021 Live, KKR vs MI: Catch the live cricket score updates of today's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 September, 2021 17:09 IST Will Rohit Sharma lead Mumbai Indians against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 September, 2021 17:09 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 34 of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi. MATCH PREVIEWIt has been one of the most lopsided contests in the Indian Premier League. But, besides planning to continue its domination over Kolkata Knight Riders, with a 22-6 head-to-head record in its favour, the Mumbai Indians camp would be fretting over the availability of two of its key members — captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.Neither the stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard nor head coach Mahela Jayawardene spelt out what kind of “niggles” were the two carrying.Boult stays guardedTrent Boult, the left-arm pacer, continued the trend by remaining guarded about the duo’s injury. “They are both recovering very well. In terms of their selection for the next game, I’m not too sure what’s going on there. But day by day, they are improving,” Boult said on Thursday.“They are obviously two vital players in the XI for Mumbai. And we are desperate to get them back.”KKR, meanwhile, would be looking forward to maintain its momentum after rolling over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Should the KKR bowling unit repeat its heroics against an under-pressure MI batting line-up, it can hope for a rare victory against the five-time champion.WHERE TO WATCH - MI vs KKR - Match 34 of IPL 2021The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full SquadsMumbai Indians Team SquadRohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco JansenKolkata Knight Riders Team SquadShubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora