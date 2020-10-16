Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan's KKR vs Rohit's MI, playing XI out soon, toss at 7 PM

This is Santadeep Dey bringing you LIVE commentary of IPL 2020: MI vs KKR in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE COMMENTARY TO BEGIN AT 7:30 PM IST. TOSS TO TAKE PLACE AT 7PM. SCROLL DOWN TO FIND OUT TODAY'S PREDICTED XI, MI VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD, FANTASY PICKS AND MORE.

- The biggest news of the hour has been Dinesh Karthik handing over the Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to England's World Cup-wining captain Eoin Morgan to focus on his batting, only hours ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians. Read more on this by clicking here.

MATCH PREVIEW BY WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA



Kolkata Knight Riders is a talented side, but it looks less-than-half of what it is against four-time champion Mumbai Indians. On the hunt for its fifth straight win in Indian Premier League 2020, Rohit Sharma’s side will start as favourite at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The build-up

By snatching two successive games from the jaws of defeat — against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab — KKR earned a few points for its strategy to unleash ‘mystery’ spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy at the back end.

However, Narine’s absence due to suspect action made KKR look ordinary against Bangalore. If KKR blindly trusts one bowler to win him games, it’s Narine. KKR could only dismiss two batters that night, and it lost the game by 82 runs.

Mumbai has been unstoppable with five wins in the first seven games at a handsome net run-rate of +1.327 (KKR net run rate reads -0.577).

It also beat table-topper Delhi Capitals this week. The defending champion is riding on the pace triumvirate — Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets), Trent Boult (11 wickets) and James Pattinson (nine wickets). In fact, Bumrah is among the top five dot-ball exponents. He bowled 76 dots in the first seven games.

Mumbai also has a versatile batting department. Quinton de Kock’s return to form is good news; Suryakumar Yadav keeps getting better with every game and Rohit has scored 904 runs against KKR in the IPL.

KKR will have plenty to ponder. Rahul Tripathi, once again, had to sacrifice his preferred opening position to accommodate debutant Tom Banton in the last game. The England youngster failed to make it count and it is imperative newly-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan promotes Tripathi up the order to bat with Shubman Gill.

Tripathi averages 32.8 as an opener. He even scored 81 off 51 balls against the Super Kings. In all other positions, his average is below 20.

As for the spin department, Chakravarthy is far more unpredictable when bowling in partnership with Narine.

Key men

KKR quick Pat Cummins would like to make amends after the hammering in the first game. The Australian had conceded 49 in his three overs. He will be eyeing the most-prized wicket of Rohit. If the franchise decides to drop Banton, New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson will be a solid addition.

It is not easy to face the Mumbai pace trio in tandem when in a hurry to score. Andre Russell has not really got going this season and it will be interesting to see how he tackles the back-of-length deliveries.

"We will have to make amends after the first game when they beat us. We love playing in Abu Dhabi, so it will be a good game. In T20, in any game you play, it (wickets) is normally flat. There is never too swing or seam. It is quite a big field here and it is nice to bowl here. We haven't played near our best cricket yet; complete a game that blows a team out of the water. We had no right to win against Chennai and Kings XI, but we still won. That's a sign of a really good side." - PAT CUMMINS





HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 20 times.

MI (195/5 in 20 overs) beat KKR (146/9 in 20 overs) by 49 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 23, Wednesday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Kolkata-based side a 49-run defeat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) stitched a 96-run partnership to steer the side to the big total. A disciplined bowling attack, then, restricted KKR to 146. Four bowlers picked two wickets apiece.

IPL 2020 Form guide (last 5 matches)

MI- The team is in fine form, having won four of its last five encounters.

KKR- The franchise has won three of its last five matches but heads into the game on the back of a loss.

Current position in the table:

MI (2nd): After five wins and two losses from seven matches, Mumbai currently sits third in the points table with 10 points.

KKR (4th): On the other hand, Kolkata is placed right below Mumbai in the points table after bagging eight points from seven matches. The side has won four matches and lost three.

Top performers so far- MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Suryakumar Yadav (233) Jasprit Bumrah (11) Rohit Sharma (216) Trent Boult (11) Quinton de Kock (191) James Pattinson (9)

Top performers so far- KKR :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shubman Gill (254) Andre Russell (6) Eoin Morgan (175) Varun Charkravarthy (5) Nitish Rana (150) Sunil Narine (5)



PREDICTED XI

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 114.5 points

2. Trent Boult (MI) - 113.5 points

3. Kieron Pollard (MI) - 103 points

4. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 101.5 points

5. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 96.5 points

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (448)

KL Rahul (448) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (18)

Kagiso Rabada (18) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Jasprit Bumrah (4/20)

Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) Best economy: Chris Morris (4.83)

Chris Morris (4.83) Most fours: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (38)

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (38) Most sixes: Sanju Samson (18)

Sanju Samson (18) Fastest ball: Anrich Nortje (156.22 kmph)

SQUADS Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth



IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 +0.99 Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +1.327 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.139 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 4 3 8 -0.577 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 +0.009 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.390 Rajasthan Royals 8 3 5 6 -0.844 Kings XI Punjab 8 2 6 4 -0.295



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - MUMBAI INDIANS VS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.