IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kings XI Punjab in match 36 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- MI 14 | KXIP 11)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (191/4 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (143/8 in 20 overs) by 48 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 1, Thursday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Punjab-based side a 48-run defeat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (70) and Kieron Pollard (47) guided he side to the big total. A disciplined bowling attack, which included three two-wicket hauls, then restricted KXIP to 143. Four bowlers picked two wickets apiece.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- The team is in red-hot form, having won all of its last five encounters (5:0)

KXIP- The franchise has lost four of its last five matches, but comes into this game on the back of a nail-biting win. (1:4)

Current position in the table:

MI (2nd): After six wins and two losses from eight matches, Mumbai currently sits second in the points table with 12 points.

KXIP (8th): On the other hand, Punjab is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after bagging only four points from eight matches. The side has won two matches and lost six.

Top performers so far-MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (269) Jasprit Bumrah (12) Rohit Sharma (251) Trent Boult (12) Suryakumar Yadav (243) Rahul Chahar (9)

Top performers so far-KXIP :