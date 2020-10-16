Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: MI vs KXIP, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face off in the 36th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday. Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 07:09 IST The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and Rohit Sharma's (right) Mumbai Indians has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 07:09 IST The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kings XI Punjab in match 36 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.Head-to-head: (25 matches- MI 14 | KXIP 11)The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times.Last IPL meeting:MI (191/4 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (143/8 in 20 overs) by 48 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 1, Thursday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Punjab-based side a 48-run defeat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (70) and Kieron Pollard (47) guided he side to the big total. A disciplined bowling attack, which included three two-wicket hauls, then restricted KXIP to 143. Four bowlers picked two wickets apiece.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)MI- The team is in red-hot form, having won all of its last five encounters (5:0)KXIP- The franchise has lost four of its last five matches, but comes into this game on the back of a nail-biting win. (1:4)Current position in the table:MI (2nd): After six wins and two losses from eight matches, Mumbai currently sits second in the points table with 12 points.KXIP (8th): On the other hand, Punjab is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after bagging only four points from eight matches. The side has won two matches and lost six.Top performers so far-MI :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersQuinton de Kock (269)Jasprit Bumrah (12)Rohit Sharma (251)Trent Boult (12)Suryakumar Yadav (243)Rahul Chahar (9) Top performers so far-KXIP :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersK.L. Rahul (448)Mohammad Shami (12)Mayank Agarwal (382)Ravi Bishnoi (8)Nicholas Pooran (218)Murugan Ashwin (6) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos