IPL News LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 LIVE: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Where to watch MI vs LSG IPL live: Here's head-to-head stats, predicted playing 11 and more from today's IPL match between MI and LSG. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2022 15:56 IST Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2022 15:56 IST Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.LSG vs MI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWICKETKEEPERS: Quinton de Kock, KL RahulBATTERS: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (vc)ALL-ROUNDERS: Krunal Pandya, Jason HolderBOWLERS: Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit BumrahTeam Composition - LSG 7:4 MI | Credits left - 1.5LSG vs MI PLAYING XI PREDICTIONLucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat. IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants eyes double over woeful Mumbai Indians WHEN AND WHERE CAN YOU WATCH MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE?The MI vs LSG IPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, April 24. It will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD. It will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app.