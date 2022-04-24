LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 LIVE: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Where to watch

Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

LSG vs MI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

WICKETKEEPERS: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

BATTERS: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (vc)

ALL-ROUNDERS: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

BOWLERS: Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Composition - LSG 7:4 MI | Credits left - 1.5

LSG vs MI PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN YOU WATCH MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE?

The MI vs LSG IPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, April 24. It will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD. It will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app.