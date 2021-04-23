IPL News IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Score: Will Rohit Sharma play vs KL Rahul's Punjab Kings, toss at 7:00PM, Playing 11 full list MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Get the live cricket streaming, ball by ball commentary updates between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings from M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2021 16:58 IST Will Rohit Sharma feature in tonight's IPL 2021 fixture vs PBKS? - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2021 16:58 IST Welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.- MATCH PREVIEW -Defending champion Mumbai Indians will hope to get its IPL-14 campaign back on track against the struggling Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.MI’s defeat against Delhi Capitals has raised questions about its middle-order. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Capitals, Mumbai’s batting never hit top gear in the middle overs.RELATED | IPL 2021: Du Plessis makes my job easier, says CSK opener Ruturaj It has been undone by the slowness of the Chepauk surface, with the lack of power-hitting from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya compounding the woes. Pollard has 49 runs from four matches and Hardik, 35. Suryakumar Yadav’s 56 against Kolkata Knight Riders remains the highest score by a MI batsman this season.However, with Jasprit Bumrah among wickets and Trent Boult in form, Mumbai's bowling has enough strength. They have generally used two spinners: Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. But against Delhi, Jayant Yadav got a chance. Mumbai might persist with the same combination against PBKS.ALSO READ | IPL 2021: KKR skipper Morgan 'extremely positive' despite loss against CSK With three losses on the trot, the Kings are seventh in the table. In Chennai, with the conditions getting tougher for batting, skipper K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal need to start well.Rahul and Chris Gayle are slow starters, so there could be a case for Nicholas Pooran at No. 3. Their inexperienced middle-order is masked by Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan’s power-hitting.In the bowling department, there was an expected departure from the pace-heavy attack. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith did not play the last match. Leg-spinner M Ashwin got a look in, and Ravi Bishnoi is waiting in the ranks. It's still early days, but PBKS would want to arrest their slide against a settled MI.MATCH DETAILS:When: Friday, April 23, 2021.AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI START?The IPL 2021's 17th match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH PBKS vs MI LIVE?IPL 2021 will be shown Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.