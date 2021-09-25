IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RCB vs MI preview, IPL 2021: Mumbai, Bangalore seek first win in second leg IPL 2021: RCB and MI, with five and four wins respectively in nine matches, need a good result on Sunday to build some momentum in the playoff race. Ashwin Achal 25 September, 2021 17:39 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Ashwin Achal 25 September, 2021 17:39 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), both yet to record a win in the second leg of the IPL, clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.The teams will seek to find a quick fix to their batting woes. RCB stuttered to 156/6 in a loss to Chennai Super Kings on Friday, just a few days after being bowled out for 92 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).MI has not fared much better, recording sub-par totals of 155/6 and 136/8 in its previous two outings. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be tempted to bring in explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya, provided he is declared fit. The team is not short on firepower, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in its ranks. A few big knocks from the star-studded line-up is sure to bring MI back to winning ways.READ: MI hopeful of Hardik's return against RCB on Sunday, says Zaheer ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah in elite 100-club RCB will have similarly high expectations from its experienced duo, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Both batsmen have failed in this second leg, leading to the side’s struggle in the middle overs. Captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got fifties in the CSK outing, but the openers were unable to step on the gas after getting settled in. RCB and MI, with five and four wins respectively in nine matches, need a good result here to build some momentum in the playoff race. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :