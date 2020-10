IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Today Match Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli?

Mumbai Indians won eight tosses in 16 games last season while Royal Challengers Bangalore won four in 14 games. Here's how Rohit and Kohli fared in the coin flip last season.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 4 LOST: 9 NO RESULT: 1

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2 MATCHES LOST: 2

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 6

MATCH RESULTS:

CSK V RCB - CSK WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 6 RUNS

SRH V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 118 RUNS

RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

RCB V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 4 WICKETS

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 WICKETS

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 WICKETS

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 10 RUNS

RCB V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

RCB V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON 17 RUNS

DC V RCB - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 16 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - NO RESULT

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 4 WICKETS

MUMBAI INDIANS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6 MATCHES LOST: 2

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5 MATCHES LOST: 3

MATCH RESULTS:

MI V DC - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 37 RUNS

RCB V MI - RCB WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 6 RUNS

KXIP V MI - KXIP WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 WICKETS

MI V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 37 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 40 RUNS

MI V KXIP - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 3 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 4 WICKETS

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 5 WICKETS

DC V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 40 RUNS

RR V MI - RR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 5 WICKETS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 46 RUNS

KKR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 34 RUNS

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY SUPER OVER

MI V KKR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 9 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS