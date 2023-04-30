Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson have had success at the toss. While Rohit has called it right four out of seven times this season, Samson has won five out of eight tosses and has called it right in the last four matches for Royals.

MUMBAI INDIANS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Wankhede)

vs DC: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by five wickets (Wankhede)

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 13 runs (Wankhede)

vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)

vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)

vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)

vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)