IPL 2020: MI vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 Indian Premier League season on October 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two teams will lock horns again in the reverse fixture on November 3 at the same venue.

Both teams have played out some pulsating encounters in the previous season, including a tied match that was decided in the Super Over in 2019. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- MI:7 |SRH: 7)

MI and SRH have faced each other 14 times in the IPL and they currently share the honours with seven victories apiece.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The recent form guide of the two teams, however, suggests that SRH has had the upper hand. In the previous five encounters, the “Orange Army” has won three matches, while the Mumbai-based side has only won two.

Last 5 matches:

Match tied but MI won the one-over eliminator

MI won by 40 runs

SRH won by 31 runs

SRH won by 1 wicket

SRH won by 7 wickets

Last encounter:

Their last meeting in 2019 was quite an eventful one. Mumbai and Sunrisers played out a tie at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Quinton de Kock’s 69 powered Mumbai to 162/5 after 20 overs. Sunrisers managed to tie the game on the last ball of the 20th over, with Manish Pandey remaining unbeaten on 71. Batting first in the super over, SRH scored 8/2 in 4 balls. Mumbai, courtesy openers Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, chased down the target in three balls.

Last meeting in the UAE:

During IPL’s mini-stint in the United Arab Emirates in 2014, Mumbai and SRH squared off

Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad (172/5 in 20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (157/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs.

Interestingly, Mumbai lost all its five matches in the UAE in 2014.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (317)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (436)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (82*)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (90*)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (13)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Alzarri Joseph (6/12)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ashish Nehra (3/15)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians:184/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad:178/3