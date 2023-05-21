Vivrant Sharma whacked the ball in his first outing with the bat. Mayank Agarwal finally did the same in his team’s last game of the season. Still, it wasn’t enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad to end 2023 on a high.

Cameron Green’s maiden T20 hundred and Rohit Sharma’s timely fifty gave Mumbai Indians a resounding victory in its last league match of the Indian Premier League’s 16th edition. After finishing the victory lap to acknowledge the sea of blue for its support, Rohit and Co. will be cheering for Gujarat Titans to overcome Royal Challengers Bangalore and help MI make the Playoffs.

With SRH continuing its experimental policy with the bowling attack, the onus was on its batting unit to put on a gargantuan total to put an on-song Mumbai batting line-up under pressure.

Even a total of 200 for five wasn’t enough as Green demolished a lacklustre bowling attack under lights. Had Akash Madhwal not struck four times in the death overs, Green and Co.’s job may have been made difficult. Madhwal’s accurate bowling meant despite the openers raising 140 runs in 14 overs, the Sunrisers couldn’t run away with the game.

The moment Green punched Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight down the ground for a four off the first ball he faced, one sensed he was keen to stamp his authority on the No. 3 position that he had lost for a while.

Then on, till he finished the game off with a swat through mid-wicket and raised his maiden T20 hundred, Green was all over a hapless SRH attack. While Rohit was at his stylish best, Green used his long handle to perfection. He cleared the fence a whopping eight times, an onslaught that turned out to be a delight for the fans.

Should the weather gods or Gujarat Titans come to the Mumbai Indians aid, it will also owe a lot to Green for making it to the Playoffs.