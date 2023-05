MI vs SRH: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live IPL coverage as Mumbai Indians hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

A legendary meet Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, stats, most runs, wickets MI vs SRH Head to Head Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Records, Most Runs, Wickets MI vs SRH: Get the head to head stats, records, most runs and wickets as Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches played: 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9 Mumbai Indians won: 11 No Result: 0 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 3 MI vs SRH Toss Live Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MI vs SRH Toss Live Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MI vs SRH Toss Today Match Live Updates: Here’s the breakdown of tosses won and lost by both teams in the last two seasons. MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma All-rounders: Aiden Markram Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff Credits left: 11.5 SRH Predicted XI Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan MI Predicted Playing XI Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas Mumbai Indians Squad Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier Suryakumar in focus as Mumbai aims to keep Playoff hopes alive IPL 2023: Suryakumar in focus as Mumbai aims to keep Playoff hopes alive with win against Hyderabad Mumbai Indians will aim to keep its Playoffs qualification hopes alive with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.